Sproutly enters LOI with Kingston Cannabis
Sep. 30, 2021 5:40 PM ETSRUTFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- Sproutly Canada (OTCQB:SRUTF) signs a LOI for the formation of a commercial relationship with Kingston Cannabis, a Health Canada Licensed Producer to launch its cannabis-infused beverages through a co-packing arrangement with KCI.
- KCI’s affiliate, Kingston Aluminum Technologies will provide custom designed aluminum packaging for company’s products.
- In addition, KCI and the company will collaborate on the consumer evaluation of formulations that are made using ingredients produced by the proprietary APP cannabis processing technology.
- “This relationship will allow us to launch our beverages made with our proprietary Infuz2O extract in distinct, environmentally friendly aluminum containers with unique internal coating for better preservation of cannabis products. Additionally, we will utilize KCI’s research license to test our product formulations and select our 3.0 beverages for features that are preferred in consumer products that will deliver a true to strain, whole plant experience.” said Dr. Arup Sen, CEO and Director.