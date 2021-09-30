Phillips 66 plans 30% cut to GHG emissions from operations by 2030

Sep. 30, 2021

Phillips 66 Sign Against Sky

Joe_Potato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) says it aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions intensity from its manufacturing related operations by 30% and from its energy products by 15% by 2030, compared with 2019 levels.
  • In presentation slides, Phillips 66 outlines how it plans to achieve its emissions reduction goals, including boosting production of renewable fuels, advancing the electric vehicle battery supply chain, implementing carbon capture technologies and participating in commercial-scale lower-carbon hydrogen production.
  • Phillips 66 stock is "advantaged by its refining adjacent businesses," Laura Starks writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
