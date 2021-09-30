Five9 mutually terminates merger with Zoom Video Communications
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) mutually terminates its merger agreement with Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on not receiving the requisite number of votes from Five9 shareholders to approve the merger with Zoom.
- Five9 will continue to operate as a standalone publicly traded company.
- Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended FIVN holders vote against Zoom's deal to acquire Five9 on the grounds that a decline in Zoom's share price has dragged down the value of the deal.
- Zoom Video Communications agreed to acquire cloud contact center provider Five9 in an all-stock deal that values the company at ~$14.7B in July 18.
- Shares after-hours: FIVN -2.1%, ZM +0.30%.
