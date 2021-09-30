APA downgraded at Citi as Suriname optimism cools
Sep. 30, 2021
- APA Corp. (APA +0.8%) edges higher despite a downgrade at Citi to Neutral from Buy with a $23 price target, trimmed from $27, as the firm now sees limited upside from Suriname in the short term after a well was plugged and abandoned upon finding non-commercial amounts of hydrocarbons.
- Citi analyst Scott Gruber says TotalEnergies (TTE +0.6%), APA's 50-50 partner in Block 58 offshore Suriname, presented a five-year plan at its capital markets day earlier this week that did not include a production contribution from the Suriname project.
- Gruber also says APA has lower free cash flow yield vs. peers and offers inferior cash return prospects.
- Separately, Bank of America reiterates its Buy rating on TotalEnergies, citing the company's consistency in its medium-term outlook, discipline on capital spending and increasing shareholder distributions.
- TotalEnergies' assumptions for an increase in share buybacks add up to cash returns worth 45% of market cap by 2025, BofA says.
- At its capital markets day this week, TotalEnergies committed to repurchasing $1.5B of its shares in Q4 and trimmed its 2022-25 capex outlook.