Exscientia prices upsized 13.9M-ADS IPO at $22

Sep. 30, 2021 11:54 PM ETExscientia plc (EXAI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • Exscientia (EXAI) has priced its upsized U.S. IPO of 13.85M ADSs (from ~13.1M ADSs), representing 13.85M ordinary shares at $22.00/ADS, for total gross proceeds of ~$304.7M.
  • Nasdaq trading kicks off on October 1, 2021.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~2.08M ADSs.
  • Closing date is October 5.
  • In addition, the Company announced concurrent sale of an additional ~7.3M ADSs at $22.00/ADS, for gross proceeds of $160M, in private placements to Softbank and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
  • Exscientia is an AI-driven pharmatech company discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner.
  • The company's pipeline demonstrates its ability to rapidly translate scientific concepts into precision-designed therapeutic candidates, with more than 25 projects advancing, including the first three AI-designed drug candidates to enter Phase 1 clinical trials.
  • In addition, EXAI has more than 20 programs initiated in early discovery.
