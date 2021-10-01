XPeng reaches milestone of 10,412 EV deliveries in September, Q3 deliveries rise 48%
Oct. 01, 2021 12:34 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor19 Comments
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) recorded its highest-ever monthly deliveries in September 2021 of 10,412 Smart EVs, representing an increase of 199% Y/Y and a 44% increase over last month.
- The Company also achieved a quarterly record of 25,666 deliveries in Q3 2021, up 48% Q/Q and 199% over prior year.
- Deliveries in September consisted of 7,512 P7s, 2,656 G3 and G3i smart SUVs as well as 244 P5 smart family sedans which were officially launched on September 15.
- YTD total vehicle deliveries reached 56,404, a rise of 301% Y/Y.
- P7 deliveries in September were the highest monthly total since its launch and contributed 39,227 units to YTD deliveries in 2021.
- XPEV is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week.