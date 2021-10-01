Dosing underway in BioNTech's Phase 2 trial of immunotherapy BNT122 in colorectal cancer

  • The first colorectal cancer patient has been treated with BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) individualized mRNA cancer vaccine BNT122 (autogene cevumeran, RO7198457) in a Phase 2 clinical trial.
  • The trial is planned to enroll about 200 patients to evaluate the efficacy of RO7198457 (BNT122) compared to watchful waiting after surgical resection of their tumor and completion of chemotherapy, the current standard of care for these high-risk patients.
  • The primary endpoint is disease-free survival. Secondary objectives include relapse-free survival, overall survival and safety.
  • The first patient in the trial has been treated at a clinical site in Europe.
  • The Phase 2 trial is based on previous results from the Phase 1a/1b basket trial evaluating autogene cevumeran as a single agent and in combination with atezolizumab, an anti-PD-L1 antibody, in patients with solid tumors.
