European indices in red amid key business activity data and inflation worries

Oct. 01, 2021

  • Eurozone September final manufacturing PMI came in at 58.6 compared with preliminary reading of 58.7.
  • "While Eurozone manufacturing expanded at a robust pace in September, growth has weakened markedly as producers report a growing toll from supply chain headwinds.": IHS Markit notes.
  • London -0.64%. Shares declined led by weakness in banks and commodity-linked stocks.
  • Germany -0.76%. German retail sales climbed 1.1% M/M in August, below consensus forecast of 1.5%, prior -5.1%.
  • Annually, Retail sales rose +0.4% Y/Y vs +1.9% expected, prior -0.3%.
  • Germany September final manufacturing PMI came in at 58.4 almost in-line with preliminary reading of 58.5.
  • France -0.67%. France September final manufacturing PMI 55.0 vs 55.2 prelim.
  • French inflation hit a near 10-year high of 2.7% in September, official data showed yesterday.
  • Europe’s Stoxx 600 gauge fell 0.8%, with almost all sectors and major bourses sliding into negative territory.
  • European shares edged lower as growing worries about slowing economic growth and rising inflation dented investor mood.
  • On data front, flash estimate of inflation for the euro zone is due at 0900 GMT.
  • UK September final manufacturing PMI report is scheduled to be out at 0830 GMT.
  • Spain September manufacturing PMI reached 58.1, slightly lower than expectations of 58.2.
  • Italy September manufacturing PMI 59.7 vs 59.4 expected.
  • In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.50%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.21%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.02%.
