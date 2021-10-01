European indices in red amid key business activity data and inflation worries
Oct. 01, 2021 4:15 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Eurozone September final manufacturing PMI came in at 58.6 compared with preliminary reading of 58.7.
- "While Eurozone manufacturing expanded at a robust pace in September, growth has weakened markedly as producers report a growing toll from supply chain headwinds.": IHS Markit notes.
- London -0.64%. Shares declined led by weakness in banks and commodity-linked stocks.
- Germany -0.76%. German retail sales climbed 1.1% M/M in August, below consensus forecast of 1.5%, prior -5.1%.
- Annually, Retail sales rose +0.4% Y/Y vs +1.9% expected, prior -0.3%.
- Germany September final manufacturing PMI came in at 58.4 almost in-line with preliminary reading of 58.5.
- France -0.67%. France September final manufacturing PMI 55.0 vs 55.2 prelim.
- French inflation hit a near 10-year high of 2.7% in September, official data showed yesterday.
- Europe’s Stoxx 600 gauge fell 0.8%, with almost all sectors and major bourses sliding into negative territory.
- European shares edged lower as growing worries about slowing economic growth and rising inflation dented investor mood.
- On data front, flash estimate of inflation for the euro zone is due at 0900 GMT.
- UK September final manufacturing PMI report is scheduled to be out at 0830 GMT.
- Spain September manufacturing PMI reached 58.1, slightly lower than expectations of 58.2.
- Italy September manufacturing PMI 59.7 vs 59.4 expected.
- In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.50%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.21%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.02%.