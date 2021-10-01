Endeavour to offer $500M senior notes due 2026
Oct. 01, 2021 6:25 AM ETEndeavour Mining plc (EDVMF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) to offer of fixed rate senior notes due 2026 as well as the entry into a new revolving credit facility.
The proceeds of the Notes will be used to repay all amounts outstanding under the Group’s $370M bridge term loan facility, which was used to retire higher cost debt facilities acquired upon the acquisition of Teranga Gold Corporation, to repay the $130M drawn under the Group’s existing revolving credit facility and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering of the Notes.
- The Company enters into a $500M revolving credit facility (with a 4-year tenor, which may increase to an aggregate amount of $650M) with borrowing availability in US dollars for the general corporate purposes of the Company and certain of its subsidiaries.
- This new revolving credit facility will replace the bridge facility and the existing revolving credit facility, which will be cancelled upon completion of any Notes offering.