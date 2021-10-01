Pharmacy chains to face first U.S. legal trial related to opioid crisis
Oct. 01, 2021 7:14 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), CVS, WMTJNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor65 Comments
- Four pharmacy operators in the U.S. are set to face the first trial over their role in the deadly opioid epidemic.
- The Ohio counties of Lake and Trumbull allege that the inaction of the pharmacy chains run by Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and Giant Eagle led to the overuse of opioids in their communities.
- If a jury finds the pharmacy chains were at fault, the U.S. District Judge Dan Polster will later determine the extent of their liabilities.
- On Tuesday, Polster, overseeing most of the opioid lawsuits, reiterated the need for the companies to enter a global settlement.
- "Use this trial as an opportunity to engage in the kind of meaningful discussions that have not happened over the last couple of years, all right?" Reuters quoted him as saying.
- The litigation comes after Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and the three large drug distributors settled for a $26 billion deal over their role in the opioid epidemic.