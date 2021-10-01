EMA validates Bristol Myers' mavacamten application for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
Oct. 01, 2021 7:16 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announces that the EMA has validated its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for mavacamten, an investigational, cardiac myosin inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (obstructive HCM).
- Validation of the application confirms the submission is complete, and the EMA’s centralized procedure with CHMP’s assessment begins.
- The application is based on the results of Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM trial, which evaluated mavacamten versus placebo in obstructive HCM.
- Results showed mavacamten demonstrated a clear treatment effect, with clinically meaningful improvements in symptoms, functional status and quality of life, as well as the ability to relieve left ventricular outflow tract obstruction.
- Obstructive HCM can lead to debilitating symptoms for patients and has been associated with increased risks of atrial fibrillation, stroke, heart failure and sudden cardiac death.