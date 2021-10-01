EMA validates Bristol Myers' mavacamten application for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

  • Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announces that the EMA has validated its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for mavacamten, an investigational, cardiac myosin inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (obstructive HCM).
  • Validation of the application confirms the submission is complete, and the EMA’s centralized procedure with ​CHMP’s assessment begins.
  • The application is based on the results of Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM trial, which evaluated mavacamten versus placebo in obstructive HCM.
  • Results showed mavacamten demonstrated a clear treatment effect, with clinically meaningful improvements in symptoms, functional status and quality of life, as well as the ability to relieve left ventricular outflow tract obstruction.
  • Obstructive HCM can lead to debilitating symptoms for patients and has been associated with increased risks of atrial fibrillation, stroke, heart failure and sudden cardiac death.
