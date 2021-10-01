Southwest Airlines and Frontier join list of top rated airline stocks at JPMorgan
Oct. 01, 2021
- J.P. Morgan thinks the equity rally in U.S. airline stocks has room to run and sees some consensus-topping Q4 guidance update out of the group. Analyst Jamie Baker and team keeps Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) slotted at Overweight, while firing off three ratings adjustments detailed below.
- Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) (Upgraded to Overweight from Neutral): "Frontier appears well positioned to benefit from an accelerating domestic recovery, especially when coupled with an advantageous cost structure. We also view its behavior as less provocative than Spirit’s, an airline it shares DNA with. Our Overweight rating could be revisited should Frontier loosen its grasp on its advantageous cost structure, or should demand trends recover less quickly than anticipated."
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) (Upgraded to Overweight): "We believe Southwest has ample liquidity to endure the COVID-19 crisis, and at current levels we think risk/reward is particularly attractive. Accordingly, we now rate LUV shares Overweight, following a very challenging summer for equities. Given significant forecast losses this year and diminished profit expectations for next, we believe EV/EBITDAR will return as a valuation tool for investors. When taken in conjunction with our revised debt-raising expectations, not all airline balance sheets are expected to exit the current downturn looking alike."
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) (Downgraded to Neutral from Overweight): "Our Neutral rating at Spirit reflects our view that there is greater upside relative to our price target, particularly given ongoing cost and operational uncertainty, as evidenced this past summer. Given significant forecast losses this year and diminished profit expectations for next, we believe EV/EBITDAR will return as a valuation tool for investors. When taken in conjunction with our revised debt-raising expectations, not all airline balance sheets are expected to exit the current downturn looking alike."
