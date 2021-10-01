Exelon names CEO, CFO for post-split businesses
Oct. 01, 2021 7:18 AM ETExelon Corporation (EXC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) appoints senior leadership for its planned split into a utility business to be named Exelon and a competitive energy business to be named Constellation.
- Current Exelon President and CEO Christopher Crane will continue to lead the Exelon regulated utility business, and current ComEd CEO Joseph Dominguez is named CEO of Exelon Generation and incoming CEO of the Constellation competitive energy business.
- The company also says current Exelon CFO Joseph Nigro will remain as CFO of Exelon, and current Exelon senior VP of corporate finance Daniel Eggers will become CFO of Exelon Generation and incoming CFO of Constellation.
- Exelon Generation said this week it would jump-start more than $300M in capital projects over the next five years at its Byron and Dresden nuclear stations.