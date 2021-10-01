EMX launches C$16.5M private placement

Oct. 01, 2021
  • EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) intends to carry out a private placement of up to 5M units at C$3.30 each for gross proceeds of up to C$16.5M.
  • Members of the Sprott Group have agreed to act as finders in connection with the sale of some of the units.
  • Each unit share consists of one common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant.
  • Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at C$ 4.00 in the first year and C$4.50 in the second year.
  • Eligible finders may receive up to 6.0% cash commission and issue number of non-transferable compensation warrants equal to 6.0% of the number of units sold to investors introduced by them.
  • Each compensation warrant will entitle the purchase for one year of one common share of the company for C$3.50.
