EMX launches C$16.5M private placement
Oct. 01, 2021 7:22 AM ETEMX Royalty Corporation (EMX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor40 Comments
- EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) intends to carry out a private placement of up to 5M units at C$3.30 each for gross proceeds of up to C$16.5M.
- Members of the Sprott Group have agreed to act as finders in connection with the sale of some of the units.
- Each unit share consists of one common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant.
- Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at C$ 4.00 in the first year and C$4.50 in the second year.
- Eligible finders may receive up to 6.0% cash commission and issue number of non-transferable compensation warrants equal to 6.0% of the number of units sold to investors introduced by them.
- Each compensation warrant will entitle the purchase for one year of one common share of the company for C$3.50.