EMA validates Bristol Myers' relatlimab + nivolumab application for skin cancer

  • Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announces that the EMA has validated its Marketing Authorization Application for the LAG-3-blocking antibody relatlimab and nivolumab fixed-dose combination for first-line treatment of adult and pediatric patients with advanced melanoma.
  • This validation confirms completion of the submission and begins the EMA’s centralized review process.
  • The filing was based on the efficacy and safety results from the Phase 2/3 RELATIVITY-047 trial, which demonstrated a significant progression-free survival benefit of a combination therapy over standard of care anti-PD-1 monotherapy.
  • If approved, this treatment would become the first of its kind available to patients in the European Union.
  • The FDA has also accepted for priority review the BLA for the relatlimab and nivolumab fixed-dose combination.
