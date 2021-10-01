EMA validates Bristol Myers' relatlimab + nivolumab application for skin cancer
Oct. 01, 2021 7:27 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announces that the EMA has validated its Marketing Authorization Application for the LAG-3-blocking antibody relatlimab and nivolumab fixed-dose combination for first-line treatment of adult and pediatric patients with advanced melanoma.
- This validation confirms completion of the submission and begins the EMA’s centralized review process.
- The filing was based on the efficacy and safety results from the Phase 2/3 RELATIVITY-047 trial, which demonstrated a significant progression-free survival benefit of a combination therapy over standard of care anti-PD-1 monotherapy.
- If approved, this treatment would become the first of its kind available to patients in the European Union.
- The FDA has also accepted for priority review the BLA for the relatlimab and nivolumab fixed-dose combination.