CarMax defended on Wall Street after earnings sell-off
Oct. 01, 2021
- Morgan Stanley defends the bull case on CarMax (NYSE:KMX) after disappointing earnings sent shares spiraling down yesterday.
- "While the narrative around KMX is whether the company is at or near peak earnings, we think attention should begiven to the important digitization transition underway in the dealer space," notes analyst Adam Jonas. The digitization trend is seen as presenting both an opportunity and a risk for KMX to de-frictionize the transaction and move to become more than just a used car dealer.
- Jonas and team think KMX has the network capability to be a strong challenger to CVNA over the long run and can deliver strong returns to investors, but warn on short-term earnings headwinds.
- Morgan Stanley keeps an Overweight rating on CarMax (KMX) and price target of $165.
- Elsewhere on Wall Street: The big share price drop prompted Wolfe Research to upgrade CarMax (KMX) to an Outperform rating on its view the issues are largely transitory.
- KMX is down 0.44% premarket.
