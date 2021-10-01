CynergisTek signs six-figure agreement with existing client for PAM tool
Oct. 01, 2021 7:29 AM ETCynergisTek, Inc. (CTEK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cybersecurity consulting firm CynergisTek (NYSE:CTEK) has entered into a six-figure agreement with an existing Midwest health system client for Privileged Access Management (PAM) services.
- The client turned to CynergisTek to implement additional controls to meet carrier's new and more stringent requirements. Many cyber insurance providers are requiring clients to meet a certain level of best practice risk management strategies in an effort to address the growing threats and costs associated. One of the numerous requirements is for organizations to implement and run a PAM tool that will continuously scan access and delivers protection when credentials are compromised.
- CynergisTek partnered with Remediant to provide a PAM tool as the news of these cyber insurance requirements came into light.
- CTEK -4.44% pre-market