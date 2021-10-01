Keurig Dr Pepper announces new $4B share buyback plan; reaffirms full year net sales and adjusted diluted EPS guidance

  • Keurig Dr Pepper's (NASDAQ:KDP) board has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $4B of the company's outstanding common stock, enabling the company to opportunistically return value to shareholders.
  • The buyback is planned over the next 4 years starting January 1, 2022 and expiring on December 31, 2025.
  • The buyback amount represents ~ 8% of the company's outstanding common stock.
  • Separately, at the virtual Investor Day event later today, the Company today also reaffirmed its outlook for 2021 constant currency net sales growth in the range of 6% to 7% vs. consensus of 7.20% and Adjusted diluted EPS growth in the range of 13% to 15% vs. consensus of 14.56%.
