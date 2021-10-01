Sutro Biopharma and Merck extend research term for cytokine derivative program
- Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) announces that Merck (NYSE:MRK) has extended the research term for the first cytokine derivative program for an additional two years.
- As part of the extension, Sutro is eligible to receive up to $10M.
- The research extension is intended to facilitate completion of preclinical research and development activities for a second candidate, which has a novel design and approach.
- Under the terms of the 2018 collaboration agreement, Sutro and Merck are conducting preclinical research and development of cytokine derivatives utilizing Sutro's proprietary cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platforms, XpressCF and Xpress CF+.