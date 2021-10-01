Orange to acquire Groupama's stake in online banking unit

Oct. 01, 2021

Orange logo in an Orange Shop in downtown Lyon. Orange S.A., formerly France Telecom S.A., is a French multinational telecommunications corporation

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • French telecoms company Orange (NYSE:ORAN) is buying insurer Groupama's 21.7% stake in its online banking unit, Orange Bank.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • In early March, Reuters had reported that Orange was looking for a new investor for its banking unit. Over the summer, reports emerged that BNP Paribas and Societe Generale were interested in buying a stake in the unit, but those discussions were put to an end by Orange.
  • As a result of the latest deal, Orange will own 100% of Orange Bank and plans to strengthen its development with a €230M capital increase.
  • Launched four years ago, Orange Bank now has 1.6M customers across France and Spain. It expects to "significantly" reduce its losses in 2021, partly due to a 57% Y/Y increase in its 1H21 net banking income.
