Orange to acquire Groupama's stake in online banking unit
Oct. 01, 2021 8:38 AM ETOrange S.A. (ORAN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- French telecoms company Orange (NYSE:ORAN) is buying insurer Groupama's 21.7% stake in its online banking unit, Orange Bank.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- In early March, Reuters had reported that Orange was looking for a new investor for its banking unit. Over the summer, reports emerged that BNP Paribas and Societe Generale were interested in buying a stake in the unit, but those discussions were put to an end by Orange.
- As a result of the latest deal, Orange will own 100% of Orange Bank and plans to strengthen its development with a €230M capital increase.
- Launched four years ago, Orange Bank now has 1.6M customers across France and Spain. It expects to "significantly" reduce its losses in 2021, partly due to a 57% Y/Y increase in its 1H21 net banking income.