Singtel to sell majority stake in Australian tower infrastructure unit
Oct. 01, 2021 8:44 AM ETSingapore Telecommunications Limited (SGAPY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Singapore Telecommunications (OTCPK:SGAPY) has agreed to sell a 70% stake in the telecoms infrastructure unit of its Australian subsidiary, Optus, for A$1.9B (~US$1.4B).
- Pension manager AustralianSuper will buy the majority stake in Australia Tower Network, which operates Optus’s tower infrastructure. This infrastructure includes 2,312 mobile network towers and rooftop sites. The deal values Australia Tower Network at ~A$2.3B, including debt.
- AustralianSuper won the deal over rival bids from Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management and the Symphony Consortium, which included Australian firm Stilmark Holdings, US telecoms company ATN International and OMERS Infrastructure Management.
- Yuen Kuan Moon, Chief Executive Officer of the Singaporean telecoms company, said: "The rise of digital technology and its accelerated adoption on the back of Covid-19 has had major implications for the physical infrastructure that facilitate and support this overwhelming demand for data connectivity we are witnessing. From our telecom towers to our data centres, it is imperative that we restructure our assets and re-organise our business to better fund, improve and grow our digital infrastructure."
- Optus rival Telstra had also agreed in June 2021 to sell a 49% stake in its twoers unit to pension funds Commonwealth Superannuation, Future FUnd and Sunsuper. Telstra raised A$2.8B from the deal.