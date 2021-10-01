Hot Stocks: MRK COVID pill; FIVN, ZM termination; COTY Wella deal; JEF earnings; PDCE lowers output forecast
Oct. 01, 2021 8:58 AM ETMRK, FIVN, ZM, COTY, KKR, JEF, PDCEBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) took the spotlight in Friday's pre-market trading. Shares of the drug giant rallied after its COVID treatment showed strong results in a clinical trial.
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) made headlines as well. Their stocks pushed higher in pre-market after the firms canceled their merger deal.
- Elsewhere, Coty (NYSE:COTY) rose before the bell on a deal to sell part of its Wella stake to KKR (NYSE:KKR). Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) also saw pre-market strength, climbing in the wake of its earnings report.
- Looking at one of the losers in pre-market action, PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) lost ground after it cut its production forecast.
Gainers
- Merck (MRK), along with its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, revealed that its anti-COVID pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by about 50% in a late-stage clinical trial. MRK plans to file for an Emergency Use Authorization for the drug, known as molnupiravir, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as soon as possible.
- Boosted by the strong data, MRK jumped about 8% in pre-market action.
- Zoom Video Communications (ZM) rose about 3% in pre-market trading on word that its planned acquisition of Five9 (FIVN) is officially dead. The companies announced that they have mutually terminated their merger agreement after FIVN shareholders rejected the deal.
- Five9 (FIVN) posted a modest advance on the news, rising by less than 1%.
- Turning from a failed M&A deal to a newly announced one, Coty (COTY) rallied about 3% after unveiling a deal to sell a 9% stake in German haircare company Wella to investment firm KKR (KKR). The deal is valued at about $426M.
- The transaction is meant to redeem about half of KKR's remaining convertible preferred shares in COTY. Following the sale, COTY will still own 30.6% of Wella.
- Meanwhile, Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) advanced in pre-market action after the release of its quarterly report. The company topped earnings expectations by 50% and reported revenue that rose nearly 20% from last year. JEF rose almost 3% on the news.
Decliners
- PDC Energy (PDCE) lowered its full-year oil-production forecast to 60K-63K bbl/day, a range below its previously announced guidance. The company also reported that its total output to come in at the lower end of its prior forecast.
- PDCE dropped about 3% on the reduced outlook.
- Keep up with Wall Street's biggest movers throughout the session. Track them on SA's On The Move section.