DoorDash sized up favorably by Needham with pandemic habits proving sticky

Oct. 01, 2021 8:50 AM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor13 Comments

  • Needham stays constructive on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) as it lifts estimates after seeing favorable survey results.
  • "We are increasing our '22E GOV estimate by ~10% to $48B leading to a 6% higher revenue estimate, leaving our adj. EBITDA estimates unchanged as DASH continues to invest in the business, particularly in new verticals. Key takeaways are that restaurant delivery is feeling increasingly sticky post-pandemic, while delivery is in early days in other verticals with grocery the furthest along."
  • While Instacart has a dominant position currently for third party grocery delivery, Needham expects DASH and Uber to continue to put significant emphasis on grocery.
  • The firm keeps a Buy rating on DASH and pushes the price target up to $240.
  • Seeking Alpha author Michael Wiggins De Oliveira recently detailed the valuation case on DoorDash.
