Distressed debt investors snap up China Evergrande bonds - FT
Oct. 01, 2021 8:56 AM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNY), EGRNFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- China Evergrande Group's (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) liquidity crisis attracts a group of distressed debt funds and individual investors who are betting that China will step in to save the debt-laden real estate developer, the Financial Times reports.
- With Evergrande missing coupon payments on its offshore bonds, many pension funds, insurers, and other conservative institutional investors distance themselves on fears that a potential Evergrande collapse will spill over into the Chinese property market and the global financial system.
- But a number of investors willing to stomach more risk see an opportunity. Marathon Asset Management, Saba Capital Management, Redwood Capital Management, Silverpoint Capital, and Contrarian Capital Management have purchased Evergrande bonds in recent weeks, the FT reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- "Evegrande is an incredibly interesting, but highly complex situation that will likely play out over several years," Jason Friedman, partner at Marathon Asset Management, told the FT.
- One of the biggest borrowers on Asian corporate dollar bond markets, Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) has ~$20B of dollar-denominated bonds outstanding. Its bonds maturing in March 2022 traded at ~$0.26 on the dollar this week, the FT said.
- Previously (Sept. 30), China Evergrande misses second interest payment on an offshore bond - Reuters