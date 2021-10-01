Investors are net purchasers of fund assets for the second week in a row, led again by money markets

  • Investors were net purchases of fund assets, including conventional funds and ETFs for the second week in a row, totaling $25.9B according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper U.S. fund flow insight report.
  • Breaking it all down and market participants will notice that they were led for another week by money market funds, as the space attracted $33.9B. Taxable bond funds brought forward $3.2B, and tax-exempt bond funds pulled in $408M. On the other side, equity funds retracted $9.6B in capital outflows.
  • Equity exchange traded funds attracted $3.3B in net inflows on the week, with iShares: Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) and ProShares: UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) garnering the most significant inflows at $2.4B and $1B, respectively.
  • In reverse, iShares: Core S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVV) led all ETFs with outflows totaling $5.8B. Next in line was Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ), which witnessed $3.1B leave the fund.
  • From a fixed income ETF viewpoint, funds documented $1.8B in new money. Led by iShares: iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond (NYSEARCA:LQD), which pulled in $483M in capital flows, and in second place was the iShares: Core U.S. Aggregate Bond (NYSEARCA:AGG) fund, which brought in $364M.
  • Meanwhile, iShares: 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) bled the most funds in the fixed income space at $621M. iShares: J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) was the ETF with the second most significant outflows totaling $495M.
  • The third quarter has ended, and the S&P 500 finished in a sluggish fashion, losing ground in 13 of the last 19 sessions. See what Wall Street experts are projecting for Q4.
