Timber Pharma presents Phase 2a study data of congenital ichthyosis therapy at EADV 2021

Oct. 01, 2021 8:59 AM ETTimber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Close up foot of xerosis damage skin.

toeytoey2530/iStock via Getty Images

  • Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) presents results from Phase 2a study evaluating TMB-001 in patients with lamellar or X-linked congenital ichthyosis (CI) at EADV 2021 congress.
  • The study demonstrated no concerning safety signals and no evidence of significant systemic exposure to isotretinoin or tretinoin after 12 weeks of treatment.
  • Most participants in the study experienced ≥1-grade Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) score reduction and improvement in clinical signs and symptoms of moderate or severe CI.
  • Importantly, patients experienced ≥75% improvement of one point from baseline in scaling by IGA measurement and 100% of TMB-001 treated patients were considered to have had their scaling clear, almost clear, or mild by day 57.
  • Timber also has an ongoing Phase 2b clinical trial, called the CONTROL study, of TMB-001 in CI and expects to report topline data in Q4 2021.
  • Also, the company is planning for an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA by year end.
  • CI is a group of rare, genetic keratinization disorders that lead to dry, thickened, and scaling skin.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.