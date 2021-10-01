Timber Pharma presents Phase 2a study data of congenital ichthyosis therapy at EADV 2021
Oct. 01, 2021 8:59 AM ETTimber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) presents results from Phase 2a study evaluating TMB-001 in patients with lamellar or X-linked congenital ichthyosis (CI) at EADV 2021 congress.
- The study demonstrated no concerning safety signals and no evidence of significant systemic exposure to isotretinoin or tretinoin after 12 weeks of treatment.
- Most participants in the study experienced ≥1-grade Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) score reduction and improvement in clinical signs and symptoms of moderate or severe CI.
- Importantly, patients experienced ≥75% improvement of one point from baseline in scaling by IGA measurement and 100% of TMB-001 treated patients were considered to have had their scaling clear, almost clear, or mild by day 57.
- Timber also has an ongoing Phase 2b clinical trial, called the CONTROL study, of TMB-001 in CI and expects to report topline data in Q4 2021.
- Also, the company is planning for an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA by year end.
- CI is a group of rare, genetic keratinization disorders that lead to dry, thickened, and scaling skin.