AeroCentury announces closing of securities purchase agreement
Oct. 01, 2021 8:58 AM ETAeroCentury Corp. (ACY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) has closed the sale of an aggregate 2,870,927 shares of common stock at $3.85/share, for an aggregate cash purchase price of ~$11M pursuant to the agreement between and among Yucheng Hu, Hao Yang, Jing Li, Yeh Ching, Yu Wang, TongTong Ma, Qiang Zhang, Yanhua Li, and Yiyi Huang and AeroCentury.
- Upon consummation of the transaction, the Plan Sponsors became holdersEx of ~65% of the outstanding shares of AeroCentury, and AeroCentury.
- “With proceeds of the Plan Sponsors’ equity investment earmarked to fund the re-start of JetFleet Holding Corp.’s activities, we are excited to retake our place as a major player in that regional aviation space.” said Michael Magnusson, the Company’s previous CEO.