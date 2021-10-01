Precigen reports more data from Phase 1/2 trial for AG019 ActoBiotics in type 1 diabetes
Oct. 01, 2021 9:02 AM ETPrecigen, Inc. (PGEN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) is trading ~4.8% higher in the pre-market after the company disclosed additional interim data from an ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical study for AG019 ActoBiotics in patients with recent-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D).
- Based on the Phase 1b results for oral monotherapy up to 12 months after dosing initiation, 100% of adults (9 of 9) and 92% of those aged 17 years and above (11 of 12) have seen their glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) reach below 7% target.
- HbA1c level below 7% is considered as an important indicator of long-term glycemic control.
- Meanwhile, the Phase 2a results for AG019 as a combination therapy with intravenous teplizumab indicate that 12 months after dosing initiation, 70% of adult patients (7 of 10) had stabilization of HbA1c below the ADA target (7%).
- “The exciting data for the AG019 monotherapy reinforces our belief that AG019 is promising as a standalone therapy,” noted CEO Pieter Rottiers.
- In June, Precigen (PGEN) said that both monotherapy and combination therapy portions of the study met the primary endpoints.