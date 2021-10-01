Coinbase is in a better place a year after mission-focused blog: CEO Brian Armstrong
Oct. 01, 2021 10:59 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor11 Comments
- A year after Coinbase (COIN +0.8%) Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong said the company would focus on creating an open financial system rather than social activism, the cryptocurrency exchange company is "a much more aligned company now, where we can focus on getting work done toward our mission," he said in lengthy tweet thread.
- And while the Sept. 27, 2020, blog "spawned some retaliatory and intellectually dishonest hit pieces... it was probably the most positive reaction I've gotten from any change I've made in the history of the company," Armstrong said.
- The company's headcount has increased 110% since Sept. 27, 2020, and some diversity numbers have improved, he said.
- Here's the crux of his blog post a year ago: "While I think these [social activism] efforts are well intentioned, they have the potential to destroy a lot of value at most companies, both by being a distraction, and by creating internal division."
- In his comments from today: "There is a huge mismatch between people's stated and revealed preferences right now, and we're operating in an environment of virtue signaling and fear of speaking up."
- Over the summer, Armstrong expressed his concerns about the definition of a broker in a pending infrastructure bill, but it seems nothing good came out of it because Senator Cynthia Lummis' proposed amendment, which tried to narrow the definition, failed to pass in the Senate.
- Previously, (Sept. 21) Coinbase plans to pitch crypto regulations to U.S. officials.