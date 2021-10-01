Humanigen submits all planned modules for lenzilumab's conditional approval to the MHRA

Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine vials in a row macro close up

MarsBars/E+ via Getty Images

  • Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) has submitted all the planned modules as well as a risk management plan and pediatric investigation plan for the lenzilumab Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) in hospitalized COVID-19 patients to the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
  • The MHRA has previously accepted the application for expedited COVID-19 rolling review.
  • Shares up nearly 5% premarket.
  • Humanigen posted results from the LIVE-AIR Phase 3 study evaluating efficacy and safety of lenzilumab in hospitalized COVID-19 patients at IDWeek 2021, earlier this week.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.