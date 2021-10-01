Humanigen submits all planned modules for lenzilumab's conditional approval to the MHRA
Oct. 01, 2021 9:10 AM ETHumanigen, Inc. (HGEN)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) has submitted all the planned modules as well as a risk management plan and pediatric investigation plan for the lenzilumab Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) in hospitalized COVID-19 patients to the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
- The MHRA has previously accepted the application for expedited COVID-19 rolling review.
- Shares up nearly 5% premarket.
- Humanigen posted results from the LIVE-AIR Phase 3 study evaluating efficacy and safety of lenzilumab in hospitalized COVID-19 patients at IDWeek 2021, earlier this week.