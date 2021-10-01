Helbiz integrates lock-to mechanism in e-scooters to meet new regulation
Oct. 01, 2021 9:10 AM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- In an effort to meet the new regulations required by Washington D.C., micro-mobility services provider Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) is retrofitting its fleet of e-scooters with lock-to technology.
- The lock-to mechanism will be integrated into Helbiz e-scooters to help secure parked devices to bicycle racks, signposts or other infrastructure across the city. Once each ride is completed, the Helbiz App will activate lock-to and ask users to take a photo of the device to confirm it was parked and locked properly.
- Helbiz will initially roll out the integration in Washington D.C., with plans to expand into other markets that adopt similar requirements.
- On October 01, the D.C. Department of Transportation (DDOT) will implement a new ordinance to reduce e-scooter clutter on sidewalks and streets. The number of bike racks will be increased in order to accommodate the new regulation. The legislation also requires e-scooters to be parked and locked with at least 3ft of pedestrian walkways left unobstructed, and that entrances to private property, driveways, or handicap accessible ramps and parking spots are not blocked.
- HLBZ +4.99% pre-market
- Yesterday, Helbiz announced that CEO Salvatore Palella bought 200,000 units of PIPE offering