DHL Express to raise prices by 5.9%, matching FedEx

DHL containers in front of a DHL depot

jokuephotography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • DHL Express, a Deutsche Post AG (OTCPK:DPSTF) company, will match FedEx's (NYSE:FDX) price increases, raising shipping costs by approximately 5.9% across the board beginning Jan 1.
  • The courier raised prices by 4.9% last year and by 5.9% over 2020. “You have general inflation, we’ve got to cover for that," said Mike Parra, CEO of Deutsche Post's Americas division. FedEx previously announced similar price increases, while UPS has yet to clarify their plans for 2022.
  • Last month, DHL Express said it would spend $360M to build new facilities in the Americas and improve its shipping network to handle higher volumes. Cathy Roberson, head of research and consulting firm Logistics Trends & Insights LLC, believes that the higher shipping costs will trickle down to consumers and that retailers might have to readjust their "free shipping" offerings.
  • The tight labor market remains an issue for shipping companies, but UPS is confident it will be able to find all the workers it needs for the upcoming holiday season.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.