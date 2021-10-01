Safe Bulkers enters into first sustainability-linked credit facility of $60M
Oct. 01, 2021 9:18 AM ETSafe Bulkers, Inc. (SB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) entered into a new credit facility of $60M with a five-year tenor secured with five vessels, comprising of a term loan tranche of $30M and a revolving credit facility tranche providing for a draw down capacity of up to $30M reducing from its fourth year onwards.
- This agreement represents the company's first sustainability linked credit facility.
- The proceeds from the facility will be used to refinance loan facilities with the same financial institution of an outstanding term loan tranche of $71.1M and a revolving credit facility tranche with a drawdown capacity of $6.5M which is currently secured by six vessels and maturing in 2024, five of which will secure the new credit facility and one of which will remain debt free.
- The company does not plan to utilize the full capacity of the reducing revolving credit facility tranche at this time.
- Shares trading 0.4% down premarket