Lilly diabetes candidate tirzepatide bests Novo Nordisk's Tresiba in liver fat reduction
Oct. 01, 2021
- Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) tirzepatide, a phase 3 diabetes candidate, demonstrated greater improvement in liver fat reduction compared to Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) Tresiba (degludec).
- Increased liver fat, which is commonly seen in diabetes patients, is associated with an inflammatory response and increased cardiometabolic risk.
- In a sub-study of the phase 3 SURPASS-3 trial, absolute reduction in liver fat content ("LFC") for the pooled 10 mg and 15 mg tirzepatide arms was -8.09% compared to -3.38% for insulin degludec.
- Also, 66.9% of participants taking tirzepatide saw at least a 30% reduction in LFC from baseline compared to 32.1% of those on degludec.
- In June, Lilly released strong phase 3 results on tirzepatide showing reductions in A1C and body weight.