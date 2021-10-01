Blade Air Mobility rallies after Deutsche Bank points to attractive near-term potential

  • Deutsche Bank slaps a catalyst buy on Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) with momentum seen building.
  • "While shares of Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) are up nearly 20% since early September, we think the positive momentum will continue (particularly over the next 3-4 months) as the company achieves its goal of completing two accretive acquisitions over the next few months."
  • Shares of Blade Air Mobility are up 2.89% premarket to $10.70 vs. the post-SPAC range of $6.41 to $19.88.
  • BLDE also has support on Wall Street from Oppenheimer.
