CoStar Group buys BureauxLocaux.com
Oct. 01, 2021 9:24 AM ETCoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) has acquired COMREAL INFO, the owner and operator of BureauxLocaux.com.
- Launched in 2008, BureauxLocaux is a digital marketplace for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. It runs a subscription-based commercial property listing platform with a client base that includes over 90% of France's top commercial property brokers. Since the start of 2018, traffic to the company's website has grown by over 30% on a compounded annual basis.
- CoStar Group is a provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Commenting on the acquisition, CoStar Group CEO Andrew Florance said, "The acquisition of BureauxLocaux is an important step in continuing our international expansion. France is one of Europe's largest commercial property markets with an estimated €40 billion in annual investment transaction value. BureauxLocaux has built a leading commercial property-specific listings platform with national coverage, great brand recognition, and an excellent reputation among its clients."