Arizona Supreme Court approves ABS license for LegalZoom Co.
Oct. 01, 2021 9:29 AM ETLegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) subsidiary, LZ Legal Services, has been approved by the Arizona Supreme Court for an Alternative Business Structure license in the state.
- The approval positions LegalZoom to accelerate its efforts to democratize law by allowing for greater technological innovation in the delivery of legal services.
- Reforms such as these are designed to enable industry innovation and increase access to high-quality, cost-effective legal services.
- “We intend to continue advancing our mission to democratize law by deeply integrating attorney expertise and support with LegalZoom’s technology, process efficiencies, and commitment to providing affordable access to legal services.” said Daniel Wernikoff, CEO of LegalZoom.