Disney, Johansson settle 'Black Widow' pay dispute; Stock rises 1.4%
Oct. 01, 2021 9:29 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and actor Scarlett Johansson have settled their legal dispute over compensation from the hybrid release strategy for Black Widow, currently the second-highest grossing domestic motion picture of 2021.
- Terms weren't disclosed, though Deadline says the deal in various ways will amount to more than $40 million, a strong payout for an actor coming from one of the pandemic-era hits.
- Disney is up 1.4% premarket.
- What had been an especially vitriolic fight turned nice in post-settlement comments, along with hints of more work together. Disney's Alan Bergman says the company looks forward to working with Johansson on a "number of upcoming projects" including plans for her to produce and star in a film based on Disney's Tower of Terror rides; Johansson says "I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team."
- The legal peace comes just in time for an expected surge in Black Widow viewing on Disney+, as the film comes off a Premier Access surcharge and will be available at no extra charge to subscribers Oct. 6.
- Johansson contended that her compensation was hurt when Disney pursued a hybrid day-and-date release for Black Widow, putting it in theaters the same day it placed the film on its Disney+ service with a $29.99 Premier Access surcharge.