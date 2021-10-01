DigitalBridge expands Vantage's data center platform with $539M CA22 acquisition

Oct. 01, 2021 9:34 AM ETDigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) acquired CA22 for $539M, expanding the Vantage Stabilized Data Centers (SDC) platform.
  • CA22 is a 24MW hyperscale data center serving the strategic Santa Clara, California market.
  • The transaction is a milestone for Vantage SDC, representing its first hyperscale data center acquisition since its formation in July 2020 through a $3.5B strategic partnership between Vantage Data Centers and a DigitalBridge-led investor group.
  • The CA22 data center facility is located in Vantage Data Center’s CA2 campus next to Vantage SDC’s fully-owned CA21 facility, which serves the supply-constrained Santa Clara market.
  • The transaction will be funded mainly through existing and new Vantage SDC debt facilities and cash on hand.
  • “DigitalBridge’s commitment to supporting the growth of its portfolio companies while serving the growing need for hyperscale data centers remains strong,” said Marc Ganzi, president and CEO, DigitalBridge.
