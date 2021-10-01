Diana Shipping signs time charter contract for m/v Baltimore
Oct. 01, 2021 9:33 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) has signed a time charter contract with Olam International for its 177,243 dwt m/v Baltimore Capesize dry bulk vessel.
- The vessel has been chartered at US$56,000 per day for a trip duration of about 90 days. The employment is estimated to generate ~US$5.04M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
- The m/v Baltimore was chartered, as previously announced, to Koch Shipping at a gross charter rate of US$13,000/day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.