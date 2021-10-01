World Fuel Services cut to Sell equivalent at BofA on aviation risk
Oct. 01, 2021 10:22 AM ETWorld Fuel Services Corporation (INT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- World Fuel Services (INT -9.7%) tumbles to its lowest in more than a month after Bank of America downgrades shares to Underperform from Buy with a $33 price target, cut from $40, citing near-term risks from aviation volumes suppressed by the COVID-19 delta variant.
- "While we expect aviation volumes to eventually return to 2019 levels within a 2023-24 time frame, we see risks emerging to H2 2021 and H1 2022 volumes given the ongoing negative impact of the delta variant to commercial and passenger flight bookings," BofA analyst Ken Hoexter writes.
- Also, World Fuel's business in Afghanistan accounted for 7-8% of consolidated gross profit in Q2, ended with the U.S. withdrawal, leaving a "sizeable earnings hole over the next four quarters," according to Hoexter.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Individual Trader says "strong cash flow gains point to limited downside risk" for World Fuel Services.