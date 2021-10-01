Progenity shares more than double this week amid speculation it is short squeeze candidate

Oct. 01, 2021 10:34 AM ETProgenity, Inc. (PROG)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Upward arrow made of dollar banknotes on white background - Concept of growing and upward trend of dollar currency

CalypsoArt/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Progenity (PROG +25.7%), which develops molecular testing products and provides a prenatal screening test, have more than doubled since Wednesday.
  • The dramatic rise has occurred despite no new or other catalysts.
  • However, there is speculation that Progenity is becoming a short squeeze candidate.
  • As noted in a recent InvestorPlace article, short interest in Progenity had risen in the last few weeks. But more recently, options volume has taken off.
  • Last month, Progenity benefitted after receiving a U.S. patent for a pregnancy test.

