Progenity shares more than double this week amid speculation it is short squeeze candidate
Oct. 01, 2021 10:34 AM ETProgenity, Inc. (PROG)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Progenity (PROG +25.7%), which develops molecular testing products and provides a prenatal screening test, have more than doubled since Wednesday.
- The dramatic rise has occurred despite no new or other catalysts.
- However, there is speculation that Progenity is becoming a short squeeze candidate.
- As noted in a recent InvestorPlace article, short interest in Progenity had risen in the last few weeks. But more recently, options volume has taken off.
- Last month, Progenity benefitted after receiving a U.S. patent for a pregnancy test.