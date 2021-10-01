Wheels Up flies after Credit Suisse points to upside from Delta deal
Oct. 01, 2021 10:42 AM ETUPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Wheels Up Experience (UP +6.2%) bounces off its low after Credit Suisse starts off coverage with an Outperform rating.
- Analyst Stephen Ju points to significant upside with the company's non-membership offering and its co-marketing agreement with Delta Air Lines. The private aviation services specialist is said to have expanded its total addressable market by allowing the purchase of flights without fliers having to pay up-front for a membership
- Shares of Wheels Up (NYSE:UP) are still down more than 50% from their high point on July 14 of $15.
- Seeking Alpha author was ahead of the rally with an article out last week noting some upside on the "busted" SPAC stock.