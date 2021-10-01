Spero Therapeutics shares fall on Oppenheimer downgrade
Oct. 01, 2021 10:47 AM ETSpero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Spero Therapeutics (SPRO -6.1%) are down in morning trading after Oppenheimer downgraded the biotech from outperform to perform.
- Analyst Kevin DeGeeter says that the clinical hold on a phase 2a trial of SPR720, the company's investigational oral antimicrobial agent, as well as the prospect of marketing just one product for several years (tebipenem for complicated urinary tract infections) don't bode well for the company.
- "We view SPRO as likely to be either an acquirer of assets or seller of company over the next 36 months," he writes.
- Yesterday, Spero entered into a finance agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners for up to $125M.