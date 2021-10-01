Petrobras ends talks to sell Refap refinery in third sale failure
- Petrobras (PBR +1.6%) says it has pulled out of talks with Brazilian energy firm Ultrapar (UGP +3.7%) about a sale of the 208K bbl/day Alberto Pasqualini refinery, its third refinery sales process to collapse.
- Petrobras says it will relaunch the sale process in the future but does not provide a date.
- The company has sold just two of eight refineries in its program of planned divestitures, and it has already suspended the sale of the Repar refinery, saying offers were too low, and the Rnest refinery after finding no buying interest.
- The three refineries comprise roughly half of the 1.1M bbl/day of domestic refining capacity the company has been trying to sell since 2019.
- Petrobras said China's Cnooc could exercise an option to buy an additional 5% stake in production rights for the Buzios oilfield for ~$2B.