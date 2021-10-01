New VegTech Environmental Impact and Plant-based Innovation ETF to be unveiled
Oct. 01, 2021
- Advisors Series Trust plans to launch the VegTech Environmental Impact and Plant-based Innovation ETF, an actively managed fund that intends to invest in stocks that minimize animal-based materials used in end-products.
- Positive environmental change and innovation are other significant components of the fund, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing from Advisors Series Trust.
- The ETF intends to look for stocks that are considered innovators in plant-based foods, cell-cultured foods, precision fermented foods, animal-free agriculture, animal-free materials and scientific services. The aim is to promote less environmentally damaging food production.
- The ETF will trade on the New York Stock Exchange, but has not yet disclosed its ticker symbol. However, Advisors Series Trust said the fund will come with an expense ratio of 0.75%.
- And while the firm has yet to disclose the ETF's components, a few names jump out that might become part of the fund. Potential holdings include Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF), Else Nutrition Holdings (OTCQX:BABYF) and Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF).
- Daily price action: BYND +0.24%, TTCF -0.38%, BABYF +3.71%, and LSF -2.83%.
- In other ETF filing news, Alpha Architect ETFs is unveiling the Gen Z ETF, which aims to invest in U.S. stocks that are the most relevant to Generation Z.