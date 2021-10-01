Buy the dip if debt ceiling fight weighs on tech, Apple could see 40%+ upside - Loup Ventures' Gene Munster
Oct. 01, 2021 11:47 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)FBBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor48 Comments
- Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures, said Friday that the political wrangling over the U.S. debt limit could hurt tech stocks in the near term, as it adds a level of uncertainty to the economic environment.
- However, Munster told CNBC that any pullback should be treated as a chance to buy into tech stocks, because the sector's long-term outlook remains bullish.
- "This is going to be a buying opportunity, because these companies are fundamental to our lives," he said.
- In terms of individual companies, Munster called Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) "the clear beneficiary here," arguing that it should be a "$200 stock."
- The Loup Ventures analyst also underlined Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) as a potential standout. While Munster called its product "toxic to our mental wellbeing," he predicted that the stock "surprisingly does well over the next few years."
- Looking at their stock performances, FB and AAPL have had similar stories so far this year. After hitting highs in early September, both have come off their peaks in the past several weeks.
- Comparing the two directly, FB has outperformed both AAPL and the S&P 500, posting a return 24% so far in 2021. AAPL has underperformed with a 7% advance: