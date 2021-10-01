Infrastructure negotiations drag on with hopes of a House vote on Friday
Oct. 01, 2021 11:50 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expects the chamber to vote on a stalled bipartisan infrastructure bill on Friday after it failed to gather enough support from progressives to pass on Thursday night, CNBC reports.
- The sticking point is that the progressives want the Senate to pass the larger "human infrastructure" package before the House approves the $550B bipartisan bill. The $3.5T package, which would expand the social safety net and address climate change issues, is held up by some moderate Democrats, who are balking at the price tag. Specifically, Democrat Senator Joe Manchin who has said he won't vote for anything over $1.5T.
- The progressives, meanwhile, contend any budget reconciliation bill must be at least $3T to include such items as free preschool and community college, child-care subsidies and the expansion of Medicare to include dental, vision, and hearing care coverage.
- White House officials, though, still see the passage of both bills as doable. "A great deal of progress has been made this week, and we are closer to an agreement than ever. But we are not there yet, and so, we will need some additional time to finish the work, starting tomorrow [Friday] morning first thing," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in statement.
- See also: Explainer - Government shutdown averted, debt ceiling crisis continues
- Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to click here to join the separate political discussion.