Delivery Hero buys remaining shares of Danish food delivery platform Hungry

  • Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DLVHF -7.1%) acquires the rest of Danish food delivery service Hungry after previously holding a 44% stake in the company.
  • Hungry was started in 2012 by old employees from Delivery Hero's biggest rival Just Eat (GRUB +2.2%). It describes itself as an "online food delivery marketplace with "a fast-growing, profitable business and a strong leadership team." The company operates in Denmark, the Netherlands, and Ireland and partners with over 200 restaurants.
  • The acquisition will boost Delivery Hero's presence in the Nordic region as it competes with Just Eat and Uber (UBER +3.1%).
  • In the U.K., Uber says that the fuel shortage hasn't affected its business but drivers are having trouble filling up.
