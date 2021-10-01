Delivery Hero buys remaining shares of Danish food delivery platform Hungry
Oct. 01, 2021
- Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DLVHF -7.1%) acquires the rest of Danish food delivery service Hungry after previously holding a 44% stake in the company.
- Hungry was started in 2012 by old employees from Delivery Hero's biggest rival Just Eat (GRUB +2.2%). It describes itself as an "online food delivery marketplace with "a fast-growing, profitable business and a strong leadership team." The company operates in Denmark, the Netherlands, and Ireland and partners with over 200 restaurants.
- The acquisition will boost Delivery Hero's presence in the Nordic region as it competes with Just Eat and Uber (UBER +3.1%).
