CFRA initiates Organon with a hold due to limited catalysts

Oct. 01, 2021

  • CFRA has initiated shares of Organon (OGN +1.0%) with a hold rating and a $34 price target (~4% upside).
  • Analyst Sel Hardy said that the company has few catalysts in the near to mid term.
  • "We think the long-term growth prospects for women's health and biosimilars are attractive, yet we think the main established brands segment has an uninspiring growth outlook," she writes.
  • Because of a loss of exclusivity across some established brands products, Hardy expects a 7% YoY revenue decline for that segment this year, with no recovery next year.
  • Organon, a Merck spinoff, began trading in May.
