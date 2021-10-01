CFRA initiates Organon with a hold due to limited catalysts
Oct. 01, 2021 12:31 PM ETOrganon & Co. (OGN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments
- CFRA has initiated shares of Organon (OGN +1.0%) with a hold rating and a $34 price target (~4% upside).
- Analyst Sel Hardy said that the company has few catalysts in the near to mid term.
- "We think the long-term growth prospects for women's health and biosimilars are attractive, yet we think the main established brands segment has an uninspiring growth outlook," she writes.
- Because of a loss of exclusivity across some established brands products, Hardy expects a 7% YoY revenue decline for that segment this year, with no recovery next year.
- Organon, a Merck spinoff, began trading in May.